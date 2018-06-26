WATCH Woman Crash a Rented Ferrari

Shortly before the accident, the Chinese woman driving the sports car allegedly shot a video from behind the wheel to show off.

In the Chinese city of Wenling, a woman crashed a Ferrari 458 which she had rented at the car dealership just a few minutes before.

The footage of the accident has been published on the Youtube channel Car Crashes & Music and according to the caption, the woman lost control of the vehicle because of bad weather conditions andba wet road. The Ferrari plowed into the fence and then collided with a BMW, which crashed into another car.

Shortly before the accident, the alleged driver of the vehicle shot a video bragging about the luxury car. "First time driving a Ferrari. It's really the most amazing feeling," she said in the clip.