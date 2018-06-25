WATCH Canines Compete to Win 2018 World's Ugliest Dog Contest

The stars of Saturday's competition were dogs without hair, excessively flabby pooches and different flaunts that the animals were proud to demonstrate.
The main prize of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest was awarded to nine-year-old English bulldog Zsa Zsa. On the occasion of the contest, the dog's owner, Megan Brainard, even had a manicure done for Zsa Zsa.
Good morning from Zsa Zsa, the #WorldsUgliestDog #OrangeRoom pic.twitter.com/YVENErXzDI— Brittany Haviland (@bhaviland) June 25, 2018
This year, the festive event took place on Saturday at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma. Among those to walk down the red carpet were a bulldog mix with wrinkly skin and a Chinese Crested-Dachshund.
All comments
Show new comments (0)