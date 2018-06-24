Greedo Bid First: Han Solo’s Star Wars Blaster Nets $550,000 at Vegas Auction

“Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.” The galaxy’s most notorious smuggler advised a young Luke Skywalker - and millions of Star Wars fans - about the value of a laser sidearm in 1977, and now his iconic blaster has sold for over half a million dollars at an auction in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Julien's Auctions said the prop used for Solo's blaster in the 1983 Star Wars sequel "Return of the Jedi" was bought by Ripley's Believe It or Not for a cool $550,000, the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction Saturday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

However, the choice weapon of the Millenium Falcon's captain didn't come anywhere near the priciest Star Wars item to ever hit the auction block: last June, one of the props used for the film franchise's iconic droid sidekick, R2-D2, sold for $2.76 million, Rolling Stone reported.

​Solo's weapon, made mostly of wood, was part of art director James L Shoppe's collection of art related to the space opera films, and not the only item of his to be sold that day. Another prop from the film, an Imperial Scout Trooper's blaster, sold for $90,625.