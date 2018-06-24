Register
00:38 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Harrison Ford poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London.

    Greedo Bid First: Han Solo’s Star Wars Blaster Nets $550,000 at Vegas Auction

    © AP Photo / Joel Ryan
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    “Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.” The galaxy’s most notorious smuggler advised a young Luke Skywalker - and millions of Star Wars fans - about the value of a laser sidearm in 1977, and now his iconic blaster has sold for over half a million dollars at an auction in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Julien's Auctions said the prop used for Solo's blaster in the 1983 Star Wars sequel "Return of the Jedi" was bought by Ripley's Believe It or Not for a cool $550,000, the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction Saturday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

    Candid shot of Hitler at the Berghof
    © Photo : C&T Auctioneers and Valuers
    Nazi Knickers: Hitler’s Underwear Sells For $6,700 at US Auction (PHOTO)

    However, the choice weapon of the Millenium Falcon's captain didn't come anywhere near the priciest Star Wars item to ever hit the auction block: last June, one of the props used for the film franchise's iconic droid sidekick, R2-D2, sold for $2.76 million, Rolling Stone reported.

    ​Solo's weapon, made mostly of wood, was part of art director James L Shoppe's collection of art related to the space opera films, and not the only item of his to be sold that day. Another prop from the film, an Imperial Scout Trooper's blaster, sold for $90,625.

    Related:

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'Star Wars Architect' Reveals Means to Destroy Russia's New Superweapons
    Rogue Ones: Activists Protest Apple in Paris Dressed in ‘Star Wars’ Costumes
    Star Wars Penguin Edition: King Penguins Parade to the Imperial March
    Twitter Storm Erupts After 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Premieres in LA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Socotra Island, Yemen
    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    FLOTUS Flees to the Border
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse