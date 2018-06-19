Two US Firefighters Accused of Making Porn at Ohio Fire Station

On Monday, two Akron, Ohio, firefighters were suspended on paid leave after being accused of creating pornographic videos at a fire station.

The two firefighters, Arthur Dean and Deann Eller, were not assigned to the same station and "were known to be in a long-term relationship," New 5 Cleveland reported.

At a June 18 presser, Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker noted the station was made aware of the pornographic material online after receiving an anonymous tip.

The two allegedly made porn videos at Station 11, at which neither firefighter was stationed. Investigators are currently trying to determine whether the porn was made while the two officers were on duty or not.

Tucker and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan called the allegations against the firefighters "shocking and distressing" in a joint statement released Monday. "The Akron Fire Department is composed of hundreds of committed first responders who comport themselves with dignity, professionalism and the highest levels of integrity and dedication in their service to the Akron public," the two civic leaders noted.

© Akron Fire Department Akron firefighters

During the press release, Tucker said that the Eller and Dean could be dismissed from their jobs if the investigation reveals that they violated the city's anti-fraternizing rule.