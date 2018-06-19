Register
01:26 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Explicit material

    Two US Firefighters Accused of Making Porn at Ohio Fire Station

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    130

    On Monday, two Akron, Ohio, firefighters were suspended on paid leave after being accused of creating pornographic videos at a fire station.

    The two firefighters, Arthur Dean and Deann Eller, were not assigned to the same station and "were known to be in a long-term relationship," New 5 Cleveland reported. 

    Female firefighter Gunn Narten from Norway
    © Photo: Instagram/narten86
    Norwegian Female Firefighter Lifts Trucks and Charms With Her Beauty (PHOTOS)

    At a June 18 presser, Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker noted the station was made aware of the pornographic material online after receiving an anonymous tip.

    The two allegedly made porn videos at Station 11, at which neither firefighter was stationed. Investigators are currently trying to determine whether the porn was made while the two officers were on duty or not.

    Tucker and Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan called the allegations against the firefighters "shocking and distressing" in a joint statement released Monday. "The Akron Fire Department is composed of hundreds of committed first responders who comport themselves with dignity, professionalism and the highest levels of integrity and dedication in their service to the Akron public," the two civic leaders noted.

    Akron firefighters
    © Akron Fire Department
    Akron firefighters

    During the press release, Tucker said that the Eller and Dean could be dismissed from their jobs if the investigation reveals that they violated the city's anti-fraternizing rule.

    Related:

    Firefighter Cam Footage from Jerusalem Bus Bombing
    Flying Firefighter: Here’s Another Sphere of Drone Use
    Off-Duty Firefighter Stops Gas Station Robbery
    Firefighter Terminated for Facebook Post About Charleston Shootings
    Robo-Firefighter Signs Up for Service With Russian Army
    Tags:
    dismissal, porn, firefighter, Ohio, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok