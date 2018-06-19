Kanye West, Miley Cyrus and Other Rappers React to XXXTentacion's Murder

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car on Monday afternoon.

The rising star was pronounced dead on Monday evening at Fort Lauderdale hospital after he was gunned down by two suspects in black hoodies, with the shooter wearing a red mask.

Both suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, Broward Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Following the rapper’s death, his fellow artists expressed shock and sadness.

Kanye West said: "Rest in peace… I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing."

Diplo posted a photo of the two together and said, "Thanks for inspiring me."

​Miley Cyrus posted a screenshot showing the rapper’s song lyrics, “before I close my eyes.”

XXXTentacion became famous after receiving huge streaming numbers on Spotify. His song "Sad!" received more than 270 million streams and was on its Top 50 chart in the US and worldwide.

The rapper also had several songs that were declared platinum, including "Changes," "Roll in Peace," with fellow rapper Kodak Black, and "Look at Me!"

He also attracted the attention of the audience with his offbeat look, as he had dreadlocks and many tattoos, including some on his face.

Like many rappers, XXXTentacion had trouble with the law and was earlier facing trial on charges of savage violence by his pregnant girlfriend.

Social media has been abuzz with reaction at the rapper’s untimely death.

