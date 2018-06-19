Giant Python Nearly Kills Man as He Tries to Take Selfie With It (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Sometimes snake retrieval experts and charmers forget just how deadly their "pets" can be, especially when they are "gravely" camera-shy, like this python.

Sanjoy Dutta, a range officer of Baikunthapur Forest, was almost killed by a giant 18 foot python that he had recently rescued. Before releasing the slithering reptile into the forest, the man decided to take a selfie with it. However, it turns out that the 40 kilogram snake was not too keen on this and began to suffocate Dutta. Luckily, bystanders managed to ease the python's grasp and save the officer. The snake was later successfully released into the forest.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND MAY OFFEND SENSIBILITIES

This is not the first time that experts working with snakes are caught off-guard. It was reported on March 25 that a snake-charmer in India was suffocated by their reptile sidekick, with bystanders believing that it was part of the performance. Several minutes later they called an ambulance, but there is no information on whether or not the charmer was rescued.