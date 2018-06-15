Register
15:30 GMT +315 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Brain’s Excitation Levels

    Researchers Develop Unique Method For Measuring Brain’s Excitation Levels

    © Photo : Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE)
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Using a method of magnetoencephalography (MEG), researchers from the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE) have studied the ability of the brain to control its own excitation to discover human brain activity indicators that reflect these control levels.

    The results are unique, since the new data can be used for conducting non-invasive diagnostics of this important brain function, which usually suffers when subjected to various neuropsychic diseases and epilepsy. The findings were published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Scientific.

    Magnetoencephalography (MEG) is a unique innovative technology for mapping brain activity with high temporal and spatial resolution.

    READ MORE: Scientists Try To Solve Mystery of Ancient Sculpture Head Unearthed In Israel

    It is used for non-evasive detection of the weak magnetic field generated by neuronal current sources. This method is based on measuring the weak magnetic fields generated by the simultaneous activity of large neuron clusters with the help of superconducting sensors, so-called squids.

    Researchers from the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education
    © Photo : Moscow State University of Psychology and Education (MSUPE)
    Researchers from the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education

    With the help of MEG, MSUPE researchers measured the brain's ability to control and restrict its own excitation. It is achieved with the help of special inhibitory neurons that balance out the growing excitement in the brain's neural network and participate in the process of generating high-frequency gamma activity.

    During the experiment, healthy participants were subject to visual stimulation. The researchers kept increasing the velocity of the stimuli, thus increasing the intensity of sensory input while recording the brains' high-frequency gamma activity.

    READ MORE: ENIGMA Scientists Will Spend NASA Millions to Research Evolution of Life

    The experiments showed that increased intensity of sensory input first results in increased gamma response that starts to decrease upon reaching critical levels.

    This non-linear relationship between the intensity of the brain's response and the intensity of sensory input indicates that inhibitory neurons can suppress growing excitation in neural networks.

    "We studied the brain activity rate of a large group of healthy adults and children," said Yelena Orekhova, leading researcher at the Center for Neurocognitive Research (the MEG center). "We discovered that despite the significant changes in the frequency and intensity of gamma activity, depending on the age of the participants, the relative suppression of this activity at a high velocity of sensory input was scaled up to the same range of values throughout the entire life."

    The stability of this indicator in healthy people makes it possible for researchers to use it to carry out diagnostics of excitation control in people suffering from neuropsychic diseases or epilepsy.

    These results can be used to conduct non-invasive and safe diagnostics of the excitation control function in adults and children suffering from neurodevelopmental disorders, as well as objective monitoring of the effect of new psychotropic drugs.

    Related:

    Crucified Like Jesus: Scientists Examine 2,000-Year Old Remains Found in Italy
    Scientist Shares Secrets of Pluto's Frozen Dunes
    Butt Sense: Scientists Find Brain Cells in Body's Colon
    Tags:
    brain, scientists, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse