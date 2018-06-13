‘You Sound Nasty’: US Woman Targets Asian Salon Worker in Racist Rant (VIDEO)

A Florida woman was caught on camera unleashing a hateful, racist tirade against an Asian nail salon owner last week.

On June 8, an unidentified customer at Bali Nail Spa in Lutz, Florida, burst into a rant against her nail tech, Karen Vu, while getting a manicure. The customer was allegedly upset over an issue with the top coat for her nail service, according to reports. The unprovoked rant was captured on camera by customer Robin L Roether, who shared the video the following day.

​"I really suggest that you should learn English. Don't move to America unless you know English, or are willing to learn. It's part of moving to the US," the customer is heard saying in the video, which has been shared on Facebook almost 500 times and viewed more than 1 million times.

Throughout the woman's entire rant, Vu politely tries to calm the woman and deflect the conversation. She also sarcastically thanks the woman for her "advice" while maintaining composure.

"You sound nasty, your language sounds nasty. It actually sounds like you were born out of a f***ing hermit crab. If I wanna go to a nail salon, I want them to talk English so they can understand when I want a goddamn topcoat. You need to learn your ABCs," the customer says. She also insisted she wasn't going to pay for the $150 service.

At one point, a friend of Roether's intervenes and scolds the customer for her behavior.

"I have to say, I think you're pretty nasty… You don't call them hermit crabs," Roether's friend says moments before the first video ends.

In a second clip also captured by Roether, the ranting customer is heard telling Vu that she is dating a "Channel 13 news adviser" and threatens to shut the salon down for "violations."

According to Vu, the woman is a regular customer who is known for her volatile behavior.

"I don't mind what she said because she doesn't have control over her mind," Vu told ABC.

Thousands of people who viewed Roether's post slammed the angry customer for her behavior.

"I feel so sorry for the people who are trying to make a living here. No matter where you come from, this is a melting pot country," Renee Puchalla, a salon customer, recently told ABC News.

Jennifer Verge, who watched the incident online, drove 30 minutes to the salon to give workers there the tip they never received from the unsatisfied racist customer.

"I just wanted to come over here, tell them they don't deserve to be treated the way that they were from that lady or… anyone else for that matter," Verge told ABC News following the incident.