Jamaican Lotto Winner Sports Winking Emoji Mask to Accept Winnings (PHOTOS)

A Jamaican woman identified only as "N. Gray" set social media on fire this week after claiming $1.4 million in lottery winnings on Tuesday while wearing a winking emoji mask to keep her identity a secret.

Photos of the newly minted millionaire were posted on social media by Kingston-based gaming and lottery company Supreme Ventures Limited.

— Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018

​After she signed the dotted line, Gray told the Jamaican Observer that she'd been buying lotto tickets for the last six months with the hopes of paying off her debts.

"My friends always told me to keep buying and that I would win because I was always coming close, getting four numbers," she told the publication. "I felt confident that I would eventually find all six numbers."

"I have loans at the bank and now I can clear them off. I can clear off my credit card and make some little changes. I can't be unhappy," she noted.

As it turns out, Gray randomly selected the winning numbers — 6, 11, 19, 26 and 31 with Super Ball number 10 — some three hours before the lotto draw on May 11. Gray purchased the winning ticket from Medfair Pharmacy in Montenegro Bay, St James. The realization that she'd won came moments after her son went online to see if her numbers matched.

With no plans to quit her current job, the winking lady plans to invest her newly established fortune and take a cruise around the Caribbean. Later on down the road, Gray plans to help a sick relative and support local charities, Loop Jamaica reported.

According to a Facebook post from Supreme Ventures, the emoji mask wasn't completely random as the company had called on social media folks to vote on her disguise. But this hasn't kept netizens from enjoying the moment.

— Less Is Maur 🇧🇪 (@_lessismaur) June 5, 2018

— Lei | The Leighton (@leinova) June 5, 2018

​Gray is the second consecutive winner with ties to Jamaica's Trelawny Parish. The previous winner won $117 million.