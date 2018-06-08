World Mourns Death of US Star Chef, Famous TV Host Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain was found dead in a hotel in Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on a future episode of his program.

The US celebrity chef and television host Anthony Bourdain, the host of CNN's "Parts Unknown" program, has died at the age of 61, the CNN broadcaster confirmed in the statement.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time," the CNN network said in a statement.

​Anthony Burden made a professional career as a chef, then hosted a number of programs about cooking and traveling. He started working for CNN in 2013, where he starred in the popular program "unknown places."

Twitter mourns as Anthony Burden commits suicide.

#RIPAnthonyBourdain @Bourdain was one of a kind. A fearless adventurer blessed with an infinite curuosity, humanity and love for art and cinema. He was a creator, a sharer, a transcendent artist. — Jim Chartrand (@jschartrand) 8 июня 2018 г.

I am so so sad. I love you @Bourdain. You broke my heart. — Jackie Mahoney (@jackiemahoney) 8 июня 2018 г.​

Rest In Peace #AnthonyBourdain. So sad and yet another reminder that so many people are fighting a battle that no one knows about. 😢 — Lauren Zelt (@LaurenZelt) 8 июня 2018 г.​

R.I.P Anthony Bourdain hurt my heart was always a big fan — Paw.Patrol †▲ (@Dashing_JustinS) 8 июня 2018 г.​