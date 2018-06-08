Register
01:41 GMT +308 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Feb. 15, 2010, file photo shows a package of K2, a concoction of dried herbs sprayed with chemicals.

    US Doctors Warn Against Synthetic Cannabis After Young Prisoner Left Disabled

    © AP Photo / Kelley McCall
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After a 25-year-old prisoner in the US with no history of relevant health problems, was left with permanent disability, the doctors issued a warning that a risk of stroke in young people is boosted by using synthetic cannabis, also popularly known as 'spice' or 'k2.'

    Prison wardens found the inmate on the bathroom floor with a "suspicious" looking substance next to him, according to a new report published in the journal BMJ Case Reports on June 7.

    "The officers also gave a history of about five previous episodes of confusion without neurological deficits after exposure to synthetic cannabinoids over the last 6 months. On examination, he was found to be confused with left gaze deviation and right hemiparesis. His cardiovascular and pulmonary examination was otherwise unremarkable," the paper says.

    When he was brought to the hospital, a scan revealed an extensive area of stroke and swelling in the brain while a heart trace showed evidence of a previous heart attack.

    The prisoner was treated in an attempt to stabilize his heart failure and also given physiotherapy, but he was still left a permanent degree of disability.

    The authors of the paper suggest there should be greater awareness of the dangers of synthetic cannabis use.

    "Multiple studies have demonstrated the increased risk of myocardial infractions and ischaemic strokes with use of synthetic cannabinoids. Other frequent side effects reported with synthetic cannabinoid use are anxiety, psychosis, tachycardia, bradycardia, chest pain, hypotension, syncope, acute tubular necrosis and thromboangiitis obliterans," the doctors warn.

    A 2016 study by the Waterford Institute of Technology in Ireland suggested that synthetic are as addictive as heroin.

    A firearm and 154 pounds of heroin worth at least $50 million are displayed at a Drug Enforcement Administration news conference.
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    American Tragedy: Opioid Epidemic Has Cost US $1 Trillion Since 2001

    READ MORE: 'It's Killing Me' But 'I Won't Stop': Synthetic Pot as Addictive as Heroin

    The diversity among different drugs under this common umbrella of ‘synthetic marijuana' will remain a barrier to successful testing of all chemicals with a single battery of tests," the authors of the paper have also warned.

    Related:

    One of Oldest UK Prisons Sees Rise in Violence, Symptomatic of Ongoing Crisis
    Fears Over New Drug Epidemic Spreading in London After Surge in 'Spice' Users
    'It's Killing Me' But 'I Won't Stop': Synthetic Pot as Addictive as Heroin
    Tags:
    synthetic drugs, prisoner, stroke, cannabis, health, drugs, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dara
    Turkey's Dara: Ancient City That Used to Be Key Byzantine Fortress
    Sausage Policymaking
    Sausage Policymaking
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse