Brigitte Macron's Daughter Opens Up About Her Mother's Love Story

The 34-year-old Tiphaine Auzière gave a short interview about her mother's private life that was broadcast as part of a documentary about the Macron couple on the Belgian TV channel RTBF.

Tiphaine Auzière, Brigitte Macron's youngest daughter, said that her mother had been happily married to banker Andre Louis Auzière, raised three children and never thought of changing anything in her life.

But the love affair with Emmanuel Macron turned into something really serious and led to a divorce and a new marriage.

"As soon as I found out about their relationship, no matter how unreal it sounded, I did not doubt the seriousness of his intentions. I just knew that it was pretty obvious and dazzling between them," the woman said.

READ MORE: Oh La La! Teen Emmanuel Macron Reportedly Wrote an Erotic Novel

Tiphaine, who is just six years younger than Macron, learned about her mother's love story with the current French president as a high school student. She said that in her opinion, the two were gleaming with love.

"When they are together, it just seems that the rest of the world does not exist for them. If I were asked to give my own definition of the word 'love', I would refer to the relationship of my mother and Emmanuel," Tiphaine confessed.

39-year-old Brigitte was from a wealthy family, was married to a banker and had three children before she first met the 15-year-old Emmanuel in school, where she worked as a teacher. The young Macron immediately fell in love with her and confessed his feelings to her, which she at first did not take seriously.

READ MORE: Macron's Wife Lost All Her Friends Over Affair With Future Husband — Biography

In a biography entitled "Brigitte Macron: L'Affranchie (The Unfettered Woman)," written by Maëlle Brun, a friend of Brigitte was quoted as saying that "she lost all her friends" because of her romance with a man so young.

The whole neighborhood treated her parents "like they had the plague," spat on their doorstep and sent letters condemning their daughter's behavior.