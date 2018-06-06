Mystery Dinosaur Fetches More Than $2.3 Million at Eiffel Tower Auction (PHOTOS)

Sold by French auction house Aguttes, the skeleton, roughly 70 percent complete, was previously suspected of being a dinosaur from the allosaurus group until further study suggested it could be a new species altogether.
"Scientists first thought it was an allosaurus, but after an in-depth examination, the skeleton presented major anatomical differences from known allosaurus — notably more teeth and distinctive bones," paleontologist Eric Mickler told ABC News. "Looking at [the teeth], we can tell this carnivorous dinosaur died at an old age."
Auctioneer Claude Aguttes told Reuters that the buyer was French and that they plan to have it put on public display.
"This is amazing," Aguttes said. "Everyone will be able to see it, it will soon be lent to a museum, it will be studied by scientists, everything is perfect."
Neither the names of the buyer nor the seller have been disclosed. The seller was previously identified only as a British businessman.
As Sputnik previously reported, the dinosaur was discovered in the Morrison Formation in Wyoming in 2013.
All comments
Show new comments (0)