Register
22:05 GMT +305 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Skull

    Crucified Like Jesus: Scientists Examine 2,000-Year Old Remains Found in Italy

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The bones of a man reveal signs of violence, leading to assumptions that he was brutally killed.

    Scientists from the University of Ferrara and the University of Florence have analyzed the 2,000-year-old remains of a man who died at the age of 30-34 years like Jesus Christ and who they believe might have been crucified, according to a report published in Live Science.

    The man's skeleton was discovered during archaeological excavations in 2006-2007 and belongs to a slim man of average height.

    READ MORE: 2,500-Year-Old Mummy Discovered in Egyptian Coffin Thought to Be Empty (VIDEO)

    According to researchers, the remains revealed signs of violence that led to assumptions that the man was crucified.

    "In the specific case, despite the poor conditions of conservation we have been able to demonstrate the presence of signs on the skeleton that indicate violence similar to the crucifixion," one of the researchers, Prof. Emanuela Gualdi, said.

    The scientist also added that 2,000 years ago, this type of execution was often used for slaves and also stressed the importance of the discovery.

    "It is the second case documented in the world. Although in fact this brutal type of execution has been perfected and practiced for a long time by the Romans, the difficulties in preserving the damaged bones and, subsequently, the interpretation of traumas hinder the recognition of victims of crucifixion, making this testimony even more precious," the professor concluded.

    The publication called "A multidisciplinary study of calcaneal trauma in Roman Italy: a possible case of crucifixion?" was released by the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences.

    Related:

    Remains of Mysterious Ancient Pyramid Discovered Outside Cairo
    Remains of a 'Giant' Discovered Alongside Ancient Treasure Trove in Iran
    Tags:
    crucified, excavations, man, archaeology, remains, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Quirky and Daring: Best Soviet Concept Cars
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse