Woman's Mouth Inseminated With Squid Sperm From Seafood Dinner

A 63- year-old woman was in for a horrible experience when she tucked into her seafood dinner, which sent her on a visit to an emergency room.

A woman in South Korea was eating raw squid when she felt that something was terribly wrong in her mouth.

As soon as she put a piece of squid in her mouth, she felt like many bugs were biting her tongue.

“She experienced severe sharp pain and spat out the entire portion without swallowing. Despite that, she could feel many small squirming white bug-like organisms penetrating her,” publication the Daily Star reported.

Pathology International reported that consumption of a squid with sperm bags and an active ejaculatory apparatus can lead to the ejection of the sperm bag and injury to the mouth.

Thankfully, the woman did not swallow the quid and spat it out, but she still had to quickly seek medical help.

Raw or uncooked food products may cause food poisoning, causing health issues, such as vomiting and diarrhea.