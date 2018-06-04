Register
22:55 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith

    California’s First Woman Sheriff Facing Multiple Sexual Harassment Accusations

    © AP Photo/ Paul Sakuma
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, the first female sheriff in California, is facing accusations of sexual harassment by multiple former male officers.

    In April, a 30-year correctional officer who asked to remain anonymous delivered a letter to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department claiming that he was sexually harassed by Smith, according to ABC 7 News. The correctional officer is accusing Smith, who was his supervisor at the time, of sexually harassing him multiple times in 1994. 

    Overview: USC Institute for Creative Technologies
    © Photo: YouTube/USCICT
    US Army Launches Video Game to Help Combat Sexual Harassment

    The letter is now being investigated by the county's Equal Opportunity Department.

    "You will recall how, on multiple occasions, you sexually harassed me," the anonymous officer wrote in the letter, according to ABC 7 News.

    "He had experienced sexual harassment from Sheriff Smith and remained silent or largely silent, I should say, over the years, fearing retaliation," the accuser's lawyer, Josh Boxer, told ABC 7 News.

    "These false narratives are nothing more than an orchestrated attack on the integrity of the Sheriff's Office and my personal reputation," Smith said in a recently released statement.

    However, other male officers have come forward with similar claims.

    "Our case continues to grow," Boxer told ABC 7 News. "And it's certainly bolstered by the individuals who have come forward as well with similar stories of harassment," he added.

    In addition to the anonymous correctional officer, Gary Brady, who was an undercover narcotics officer in 1991, claimed that Smith, who was his supervisor, sexually harassed him during a convention that year in Burlingame, California, with Smith and other personnel. After a night of drinking, Brady claims that Smith tried to initiate a sexual encounter in an unmarked county vehicle. 

    This March 26, 2014 file photo shows actress Emma Watson at the premiere of Noah, in New York
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision/FIle
    UK Actresses Step Up to Sexual Harassment in Lead Up to British Film Awards

    "She undressed and she got on top of me and she wanted me to do some things that I'm embarrassed to talk about now," Brady told ABC 7 News.

    Following the incident, Brady filed a gender discrimination grievance with the county's Equal Opportunity Department, according to ABC 7 News, but the grievance was declined. In 1996, he filed a sexual harassment complaint against Smith but the county responded by stating that "witness testimony and documentation did not substantiate any of these allegations."

    "Gary confided in us what had happened," former California correctional officer Ed Albanoski told ABC 7 News, "and he was visibly shaken by it."

    Albanoski also claims to have been sexually propositioned by Smith, who far outranked him, in the late 1980s.

    The two were having lunch at Elmwood Women's Jail when Smith came on to him. "She had her uniform shirt unbuttoned down to like the third button, not wearing a T-shirt, not wearing a bra, and kind of exposing herself to me," Albanoski told ABC News 7. Years later, when he had to speak with Smith about getting his job back after spending two years on disability, Albanoski alleges she said, "Well, you should have been nicer to me at Elmwood."

    Related:

    Germany's Young Female Politicians Complain of Sexism, Sexual Harassment
    US Congressman Says Aide 'Invited' Alleged Sexual Harassment, Sets Twitter Afire
    'He Inserted Hands Into His Pants': Michael Douglas Accused of Sexual Harassment
    Hundreds of High-Powered Hollywood Ladies Launch Anti-Harassment Campaign
    Kids These Days: Swedish Preschoolers Taught About Sexual Harassment
    Tags:
    allegations, sexual harassment, sheriff, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    Flying High
    Flying High
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse