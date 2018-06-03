South African Band Die Antwoord Cancels Its Concert in Israel

The band's managers claim that the move is not related to the tense situation in the Middle East.

Die Antwoord, a South African hip-hop duo, has called off its show in Israel, which had been scheduled for August 2, the band's managers said Sunday, according to Haaretz.

The move came just a couple of months after Hollywood actress Natalie Portman declined an invitation to an award ceremony of the "Jewish Nobel Prize" due to her "distress over recent events" in the Middle East.

The band's producers assured that the decision was not politically motivated and that the musicians are planning to reschedule their performance.

"[Group members] Ninja and Yolandi want to tell their audience that they expect to reschedule the show and perform before their amazing audience in Israel," the official announcement read.

It also said that the mishap came as a result of the band's decision to postpone its world tour by a couple of days. All purchased tickets will be reimbursed.