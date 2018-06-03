SHINee Makes Amazing Comeback on Inkigayo (VIDEO)

One of the most popular and bestselling K-pop groups, SHINee, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with an amazing comeback.

On June 3, SHINee, commonly known among fans as the “Princes of K-pop,” made a fascinating comeback on Inkigayo, one of the oldest music programs aired by the South Korean channel SBS TV. The group performed two songs: “All Day All Night” and “Good Evening,” the lead single from the “The Story of Light EP. 1,” which topped the iTunes album charts in 36 countries after its release.

The Inkigayo scene is a very significant place for the group’s members, as they debuted there on May 25, 2008. “We have debuted on Inkigayo, that’s why this place means a lot to us and I’m very grateful to fans who support us all these 10 years,” maknae Taemin (the group’s youngest member) said before the performance.

© AFP 2018 / YONHAP SHINee Members' Hand-Written Letters Reveal Future Plans After Jonghyun Death

SHINee is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

After the tragic death of member Kim Jonghyun on December 18, 2017, the group, well-known for its family-like relations, had great discussions on the band's future and decided to move forward in honor of Jonghyun's memory.

The group held a series of sold-out concerts in Japan in February.

In May, SHINee released the first of three parts of its sixth studio album “The Story of Light” and appeared on several music shows such as “M! Countdown,” “Music Bank” and “Show! Music Core” on South Korean TV.

On July 26, the group is set to hold a special meeting with fans in Tokyo Dome, one of the biggest concert venues in the world.