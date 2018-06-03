Register
15:05 GMT +303 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean pop group GOT7 performs during a concert to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Mnet' M Countdown in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, July 24, 2014

    Just Right! Legendary GOT7 to Bring 3 Hour K-Pop Show to Moscow

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Russian K-pop fans are preparing for the first ever concert of the South Korean artist in Moscow, with tickets already sold out.

    The long anticipated show will be part of GOT7's second world tour and will take place at the Adrenaline Stadium in Moscow on June 6. It is expected that the event, organized by MyMusicTaste and its local partner Brightside Concerts, will last about 3 hours. After the date of the concert was announced on February 22, Russia's aghase (official name of the group's fandom) went crazy.

    For those living under a rock, GOT7 is a very popular South Korean boy band, consisting of 7 members: JB, Mark Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. The group debuted in January 2014 on the record label JYP Entertainment with its first album "Got It?" which topped the Billboard World Albums chart.

    In March 2018, the group released its eighth album, titled "Eyes On You," which has sold over 300,000 copies.

    GOT7 performances are well-known for their vibrant, hip-hop-infused sound and choreography, which incorporates martial arts movements and a b-boying style. The group has become a worldwide sensation, as the boy band has won several South Korean and international music awards, including the MTV Europe Music Awards in the category Best Worldwide Artist.

    The concert in Moscow will be the first ever sold-out show of a South Korean artist in the country, as K-pop has become more popular among Russians.

    Related:

    Fans Left Puzzled as BTS Releases Extended Version of 'Fake Love'
    K-Pop Icon G-Dragon and Lee Joo-yeon Are Reportedly Dating (PHOTOS)
    North Korean Musicians, K-Pop Stars Hold Joint Concert - Reports (PHOTOS)
    K-Pop Diplomacy: South Korean Bands Trying to 'Broker' Peace With North Korea
    Seoul Sending Top K-Pop Bands to Try Hand at Melting the Inter-Korean Ice
    K-Pop Therapy? NK Soldier, Defector Enjoying South Korean Music and US TV Series
    K-Pop & Balloons: North, South Korea Engage in New Round of Propaganda War
    SHINee Members' Hand-Written Letters Reveal Future Plans After Jonghyun Death
    Tags:
    concert, music, k-wave, k-pop, GOT7, JYP Entertaiment, South Korea, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Contests Miss Russian Radio 2018
    Beauty Contest Miss Russian Radio 2018
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse