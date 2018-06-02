‘Worst President in the History of the United States’: Sanders Nails Trump

During a recent interview, former US Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders made public a point that increasing numbers of Americans are privately asserting, that Donald Trump is the “worst president in the history of the United States.”

Running for reelection in his home state of Vermont, the independent US Senator's Comedy Central interview pulled no punches about the current state of affairs in the White House.

"I think [the US is] moving toward an authoritarian form of government, where you have a president who's a pathological liar," Sanders noted, cited by Salon.com.

Reeling off a bullet point list of crucial issues affecting almost half of Americans, Sanders noted that impeaching US President Donald Trump right now is a waste of time and that resources are better spent fighting for the "needs of working families in this country."

The popular senator noted that the current one-party Republican rule on Capitol Hill must be overturned to "stop an agenda which wants to throw up to 32 million people off of the health care they have, make massive cuts to medicare, medicaid, social security, disability, education and environmental protection — all while giving a billion dollars in tax breaks to the top one percent."

Donald Trump is "the worst president in the history of the United States," Sanders observed, drawing laughter from the audience but no mirth from the senator, who pointed out that "there is less division among American people and certainly within the Democratic party than people think."

Sanders echoed consistent positive polling among American voters for policies opposite to those of the Trump White House and the Republican party.

"Do people think we should give tax breaks to billionaires?" Sanders asked, answering his own question: "Overwhelming opposition, people are unified in that."

"Do people believe we should have sensible gun safety legislation? The vast majority of the American people believe in that," Sanders noted.

"Do people believe that women should earn the same amount of money doing the same work as men? Overwhelming support for that," he added, cited by Salon.com.

Sanders responded to questions about the current White House by asserting that Trump is "creative in his lies, but they are lies, nonetheless."

"I think most significantly, this country has struggled with bigotry for several hundred years now. And we have made some progress in recent times, and to have a president who is trying to divide us up based on the color of our skin, or our gender, or our religion, or the country we came from — that is not what this country is about."

"We cannot allow that to continue," the Vermont Senator said.