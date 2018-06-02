'Weeping' Holy Statues, Tombs 'Bleeding' - Sign of Soon-to-be Apocalypse?

"Miracles" connected with religious artifacts have been steadily increasing in numbers over the past years, and some churchgoers have begun to portray a not-so-bright future for humanity.

Creepy videos of Virgin Mary statues weeping water and blood, together with the purported tomb of Jesus Christ claimed to be bleeding, have caused some Christians to believe that the apocalypse is upon them, according to the Daily Star.

A recent clip claimed to be a statue of Jesus' mother crying in New Mexico emerged last week, and churchgoers asserted that the "tears" smell like "flowers"; the Catholic Church even launched a probe into the case. In another even more hair-raising suggestion, registered in Mexico in 2016, a similar sculpture was purported to have appeared to cry blood, according to witnesses.

The episodes triggered a heated discussion among Catholics. On the website catholic.org one writer suggested the liquid manifestations to be a sign of the Virgin Mary "praying for the conversion of hearts." Meanwhile, an array of churchgoers have hinted at a "return," notably detailed in the book of Revelations in the Christian Bible, which claims that Jesus will return to Earth for a so-called Judgment Day.

What happened to all the other statues that were weeping tears or oil…did they suddenly stop?



A Virgin Mary statue at a church in New Mexico is drawing visitors from around the region because believers say tears appear to be flowing from the… https://t.co/SQjFwDkcAf — Bonjour-Hi Quebec (@Bonjour_Hi_QC) 29 мая 2018 г.