WATCH: UK Cheese Roll Champion Takes Record Victory

This year, 30-year-old Chris Anderson broke the all-time record for number of victories in the annual Double Gloucester cheese-rolling race, a unique event in which people chase a rolling eight-pound wheel of Gloucester cheese down Cooper’s Hill in Gloucestershire, England. Stephen Flude was the previous record-holder.

However, Anderson, who has won 22 Double Gloucester cheese races over the past 14 years, didn't sail smoothly to victory. In fact, he tore his left calf muscle as he sprinted and tumbled down Cooper's Hill toward victory… and, well, cheese.

— Louisa Baldwin (@louisa_baldwin) May 28, 2018

​This isn't the first time Anderson has sustained injuries chasing cheese. He broke his ankle in 2005 and bruised his kidney in the 2010 race. The race's motto is, after all, "Compete At Your Own Risk."

— Matt Coldrey (@MattPhysEd) May 28, 2018

​"I've got nothing to prove now, I'm happy," Anderson told BBC after winning the race. There were, however, some dirty tricks on his way to dairy bliss.

​"There was a bit more pressure this year as there was a few more locals running and as we saw one of them was a bit dirty… The kid next to me was pulling my shirt all the way down," he added.

What's Anderson's secret to success?

​"Just run and try and stay on your feet," Anderson told BBC.

The reward for catching the runaway curds? Taking the cheese home. Unfortunately for Anderson, he only likes cheddar cheese.