Register
01:15 GMT +328 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People sit near a McDonalds at a mall in New Delhi, India (File)

    Supersize My Landfill: McDonald’s Shareholders to Keep Plastic Straws

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Thursday, McDonald’s shareholders rejected a proposal backed by a US consumer advocacy group that would have required the fast food giant to prepare a report outlining the ecological risk to the environment of single-use plastic straws.

    According to consumer advocacy group SumOfUs, about 95 million McDonald's single-use straws end up in the trash globally every day. 

    McDonald's fast food restaurant. (File)
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    French Food vs. Fast Food: French Mayor Wages Campaign Against McDonald's Entry

    "The problem with plastic is that it never disappears. It breaks into smaller and smaller pieces," marine biologist and SumOfUs member Elaine Leung explained at a McDonald's annual meeting last week.

    "Although many of you may see plastic straws as a harmless little item, they soon add up and their size means they pose a particular hazard," she observed.

    Almost half a million people signed the advocacy group's online petition encouraging McDonald's to help establish the corporate precedent of eliminating the use of plastic straws.

    "We continue to work to find a more sustainable solution for plastic straws globally," according to a McDonald's corporate statement.

    "In the meantime, we have adopted compostable straws in certain markets to meet regulations," the statement added, noting that some cities and counties — recognizing that corporate environmental responsibility may never happen without legislation to force the issue — have outlawed single-use plastic items.

    McDonald restaurants in the UK are increasingly using paper straws instead of plastic, only providing plastic straws to consumers on request.

    Related:

    McDonalds to Pay $355,000 to Settle Discrimination Claim
    McDonalds CEO Announces ‘Turn Around’ Plan for Fast Food Giant
    Muscovite Takes McDonalds to Court Over 'Stench' of French Fries
    Islamic State Becomes a Franchise, Just Like McDonalds, Expert Says
    Two fires hit first McDonalds in downtown Moscow in one night
    Tags:
    plastic, McDonalds, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    Touch the Sky: Paragliders Practice in Stubaital, Austria
    The Nuke is Not Enough
    The Nuke is Not Enough?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse