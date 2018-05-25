High Crimes? Toronto Cops Eat Confiscated Pot Edibles, Freak Out, Get Arrested

Toronto police announced Wednesday that two of their officers had been arrested and charged in relation to a January incident when the officials allegedly consumed marijuana edibles while on duty that had been confiscated in a raid a few days prior - with disastrous results.

The officers, Constables Vittorio Dominelli and Jamie Young, are facing one count each of attempt to obstruct justice and breach of trust, a news release issued by the Toronto Police Service indicated.

The release says the officers "attempted to obstruct, pervert or defeat the course of justice" by deciding to consume the edibles during a weekend shift in January. It is suspected that the edibles came from a raid that was conducted at a marijuana dispensary days before, CBC News reported.

According to CTV News, the two officers were staking out an area when they thought it would be a good idea to try the edibles. They then began hallucinating.

​As the story goes, one of the tripping officers got stuck in a tree after making the decision to step out of the police car and go for a climb. Noticing that his partner was channeling his inner cat, the second officer radioed in for backup.

​Sources told the publication that the responding officer was later taken to a hospital after suffering a serious head injury when she slipped on a patch of ice.

Dominelli and Young were suspended from the force with pay pending an investigation. They were later informed in February that they would be the subjects of a criminal probe, CTV News reported.

Thirty-six-year-old Dominelli has served some 13 years on the force while Young, 35, only had two and a half years. Both officers are due back in court June 7.