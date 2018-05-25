Las Vegas Hotel Won’t Host World’s Largest Orgy Attempt; Sex Museum Steps In

Register
    Menage Life, a company attempting to break the world record for the biggest orgy, announced Wednesday that it would be holding its record-busting sex party at a new venue after Las Vegas’ Embassy Suites backed away as host.

    According to The Blast, Embassy Suites opted to not host the five-day festival on their property because the activities being offered didn't mesh well with the hotel's standards.

    via GIPHY

    ​"When we became fully aware of the nature of the functions intended to be held at the hotel, we advised the group that the events were not consistent with the standards and environment we support and consequently will not be permitted to take place at our property," Embassy Suites' management informed the publication.

    Woman robot
    CC0
    Sex Doll Firm Partners With Chinese Gov't to Make Robots for Schools and Elderly

    But Embassy Suites isn't going to get off that easily.

    Since Menage Life had already booked the hotel for the weekend and sold hundreds of tickets for the festivities — which, of course, included a stay at the establishment (although likely not much sleeping) — something had to give. As it turns out, an agreement was reached.

    The deal inked between Menage Life and Embassy Suites ultimately stated that party-goers would still be allowed to sleep at the hotel, but none of Menage Life's workshops — even the Playboy-themed pool party paying tribute to Hugh Hefner — would be hosted at the suites.

    So where are the workshops and orgy expected to take place, you ask?

    via GIPHY

    ​Say hello to Vegas' Erotic Heritage Museum. Opened in August 2009, the museum houses two stories' worth of exhibits promoting the preservation and acceptance of human sexuality. Collections include the world's largest erotic bicycle and the auto-erotic chair, while past exhibits have touched on the subject of sex and the media, sex in space and even sex during the Third Reich.

    It's safe to say that maybe this was all meant to be?

    Sex toys
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'We Invite You All to Cum': Las Vegas to Host Attempt at World's Largest Orgy in June

    According to reports, shuttles will be available to give you a free ride between the Embassy Suites and the museum, a roughly 11-minute commute.

    As Sputnik previously reported, the main orgy event will take place on June 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, with the goal ultimate goal of crushing the previous world record of 500 people doing the nasty at once.

    "In 2018, we will blow that number out of the water," the Menage Life wrote in a early May statement regarding the event. "We are anticipating 1000+ for this monumental event. This is Sin City, after all."

    The exact number of people signing up for the orgy and party hasn't been disclosed by Menage Life.

    It should be noted that Guiness World Record is not involved with the event, as it's not a record that they recognize, a representative with the record-tracking company told Las Vegas Weekly. Menage Life will instead be using waivers submitted to participate in the event to keep track of those involved.

