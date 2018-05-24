Register
22:43 GMT +324 May 2018
    Morgan Freeman participates in The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman panel during the National Geographic Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif

    Twitter Users Puzzled Over Morgan Freeman Sexual Harassment Accusations

    Society
    After a wave of high-profile sex scandals involving politicians and celebrities swept around the world, the hype seemed to have calmed down; however, a new case of alleged sexual misconduct proves the contrary.

    According to an investigation conducted by CNN, eight women have reported US movie star Morgan Freeman for either inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment. Among the allegations are unwanted touching and comments about women's bodies and clothing.

    One of the women, who worked with Freeman on a movie, told CNN that he was looking at her breasts. She also claimed that while taking a group photo the actor "pressed himself up" against her, which was regarded as "inappropriate" by the woman.

    Another female, who was working with the Hollywood movie star in 2017, said that Freeman once tried to lift up her skirt, while asking her if she was wearing underwear, though he never managed to do it.

    Internet users have taken to social media to express their astonishment and sometimes even anger, stressing that there is no evidence to substantiate the claims.

