German Firefighters Trained to Deal With Sex Toys Incidents

The team takes part in special workshops learning how to remove penis rings or other objects stuck in most intimate areas.

German emergency workers undergo special training in the resolution of most unusual sex-related incidents, German newspaper Bild reported.

For instance, the workshop called Maschinenunfaelle (mechanical failures) teaches cutting off penis rings, dealing with dildos or removing various objects from intimate zones.

The course has been initiated due to a growing number of phone calls from people who got trapped during sexual experiments.

Attendees of the 'Maschinenunfaelle' ('Mechanical Failures') training scheme learnt how to remove the ring without harming the man (OK, dildo, but use your imagination). https://t.co/KSVBpyS8HG — Paolo Patronimic (@patronimic) 20 мая 2018 г.

One man was said to be found with crochet needles in his urethra, another — with his penis stuck in a bottle.

The training, in general, includes lessons covering a wide range of accidents in industry, household or leisure where firefighters learn to deal all kinds of entrapments, tight rings and other things.

The training is especially designed to help in situations when a patient must be released before being taken to a hospital.