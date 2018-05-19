Register
00:51 GMT +320 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Baby

    Baby Bust: US Birth Rates Drop Again

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 10

    New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that US birth rates hit a record low in 2017.

    According to the data, the fertility rate in 2017 hit a 40-year-low, with just 1.76 children per woman of childbearing age. There were 3,853,472 births recorded in the US in 2017, "down 2 percent from 2016 and the lowest number in 30 years," according to the CDC. 

    Colorful carp streamers flutter in the air over the Kawakami Gorge in Saga, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, Friday, April 13, 2018. The colorful streamers are hung to mark Children's Day on May 5, wishing children's healthy growth like carp that can swim up a waterfall
    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Japanese Birth Rate Falls for 37th Year in a Row, Hits Record Low

    The statistic marks the second year in a row that the US fertility rate has hit a record low.

    "The decline in the rate from 2016 to 2017 was the largest single-year decline since 2010," the CDC stated.

    Companies that sell baby products are feeling the heat. Kimberly-Clark, which markets the Huggies diaper brand, has been vocal about the effect of declining birth rates on company earnings. In January, the firm announced that it would cut around 13 percent of its global workforce to balance shareholder value against cost of doing business.

    "I'd say, certainly in 2017 we had some factors like the birthrate in the US and Korea being more negative than expected, that you can't encourage moms to use more diapers in a developed market where the babies aren't being born in those markets," remarked company CEO Thomas Falk in January, cited by CNBC.

    Procter & Gamble, marketing the Pamper brand, and baby-bottle maker Edgewell Personal Care, have also reported steep decreases in sales.

    "Declining birth rates sweeping across America are going to have a profound effect on many businesses — some in the immediate term and others 5 to 10 years out," Jason Dorsey, president of the Center for Generational Kinetics, told CNBC.

    "The reason is that declining birth rates hit the obvious group of businesses first: diaper makers, toy makers, kids meals at restaurants, car seat manufacturers and the like," he added.

    There are several reasons that women are having less babies, including changing attitudes about motherhood among young women in their childbearing years. Many millennial women are likely postponing marriage and children to focus on a career track. 

    © RIA Novosti . Sergei Krasnoukhov
    Russia’s Birth Rate up 30% Since 2007 - Minister

    "The big question we're exploring at our generational research center is if this is a temporary generational delay or a new normal," Dorsey told CNBC.

    "At this point, our research appears to show this is heavily generational driven by millennials who are now well into their late 30s. We consistently hear millennials tell us that they're delaying having kids until they feel ready —financially and otherwise — yet they also tell us they still intend to have kids," Dorsey offered.

    "What will be telling to us is how Generation Z [those between the mid-1990s and the early 2000s] reaches traditional markers of adulthood, such as having children, and if they swing the pendulum back the other way as they emerge. They are now up to age 22. This is a trend business leaders need to watch closely whether it impacts them now or will in the future," he added.

    In addition, changes in immigrant population are thought to be another factor in declining US birth rates as some immigrant groups, including Asians, are recorded as having fewer children.

    Related:

    Washington State Sees Abnormally High Fatal Birth Defect Rate – Report
    Russia’s Birth Rate up 30% Since 2007 - Minister
    Russia’s Birth Rate up 5.6% in 2012 - Health Minister
    US Birth Rate Hits Historic Low
    Birth rate in Russia to grow 26% by late 2009 - health ministry
    Tags:
    birth rate, CDC, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Bright Simplicity: Wedding Dresses of the British Royal Family
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse