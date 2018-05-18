Register
23:01 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian pranksters (L-R) Vladimir Vovan Kuznetsov, 30, and Alexei Lexus Stolyarov, 28, speak during an interview with AFP at a bar in Moscow, on March 14, 2016

    "Blow Up Kerch Bridge" Journalist Gets Pranked, Thinks He Speaks to Ukrainian FM

    © AFP 2018 / YURI KADOBNOV
    Society
    Get short URL
    220

    Earlier the US journalist Tom Rogan from the Washington Examiner published an article urging the Ukrainian government to destroy the 19-kilometer-long bridge that Russia built across the Kerch Strait. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against him for calls to terrorist activities.

    Russian prankers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov (also known as Vovan & Lexus) have called the US journalist Tom Rogan, who previously suggested that Ukraine must blow up the newly built Kerch Bridge. One of the prankers presented himself as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin calling to thank the journalist for his article. Sputnik has obtained the recording of their conversation.

    READ MORE: Russia Launches Case Against Journalist Who Suggested Blowing Up Crimean Bridge

    V&L: Hello?

    Rogan: Hello?

    V&L: Yes, this is Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin. Who's that?

    Rogan: Tom Rogan. How are you, sir?

    V&L: Ah, Tom Rogan. Good. Good Afternoon, Mr. Rogan. I'm fine! And you?

    Rogan: Yes, I'm good. Thank you!

    V&L: Thank you! May I congratulate you and your media with a wonderful article, that our people loved.

    Rogan: Well, I'm glad.

    V&L: Yes, absolutely. On behalf of our president Poroshenko let me express our thanks for the supporting of our territorial integrity. The most important thing is [that] you hurt the feelings of the President of Russia and other Russian authorities.

    Rogan: Yes. Well, you know, I just I though it needed to be said and obviously… you know, I just sent follow up piece. But I appreciate you saying [that] obviously the Kremlin is not very happy about it, but if you upset the Kremlin, then you're doing something right. [Isn't it?]

    V&L: Yeah, I agree. That's why they opened the fake criminal record.

    Rogan: Yes, well. You know, it's all they can do from their end. But of course some people, and you know this for a while now, they do much worse so it doesn't bother me and, you know, I appreciate you taking the time to call as well. I hope that if you appear in Washington, you will come to an editorial board with Washington Examiner. My editor asked me to, who said the Russians are pre-investigating, he asked me to ask you that. Next time you're in Washington.

    V&L: Ok. Not a problem. Of course. And I also hope that people in your office are supporting you, so you don't feel any pressure on your opinion.

    Rogan: They are. They are. That's very good.

    V&L: So you also don't feel any pressure from authorities in Washington or somewhere else?

    Rogan: No, only on Twitter.

    V&L: Great. I want you to know that we're ready to provide you our law assistance in Russia.

    Rogan: Thank you! Thank you very much!

    V&L: And we will speak on your side and also to take all the costs in that criminal prosecution in Russia.

    Rogan: That's very kind of you.

    V&L: And we have a great practice , you know, with this case of Savchenko…

    Rogan: Yeah

    V&L:…in Netherlands and many other countries, where we have our lawyers. We are ready to provide the most famous and successful lawyer Mark Feygin [was lawyer for Savchenko case], in Russia, who has many successful cases behind his back and the Russian authorities are afraid of him.

    READ MORE: US Journalist Urges Ukraine to Blow Up Russia's Crimean Bridge, Shocks Twitter

    Rogan: Right, very good. Hopefully that won't be necessary, but the moment it is — I'll reach out to you.

    V&L: I think it could be good case and we can show how it looks for other countries. For other world. It's like a show, you know…

    Rogan: Right

    V&L:…and that lawyer, he is like enemy of their regime. Moreover, let me express my personal human opinion. I speak not as a minister, but as a Ukrainian citizen, who cares about my country and I absolutely agree with you and we have the moral right to blow up that bridge.

    Rogan: Yes, yes. No, absolutely. You know, it's ridiculous and they don't like being challenged on reality so they can… you know, I don't want use profanity, speaking to foreign minister of Ukraine, but you can… I think we both share the same opinion of their attitude on it.

    V&L: And you know what we have done in 2015, when we blew up transmission lines in Crimea and made blackout for Crimea. In particular I was amazed at their reaction on that.

    Rogan: It's theft.

    V&L: So now they are completely dependent on Russia, but this doesn't mean that their infrastructure doesn't belong us. 

    Rogan: Right, exactly, exactly. And one day it will be yours again. It's positive to see the strengthening of US-Ukrainian relations with president Trump, so hopefully that will continue. And I will certainly keep writing about this issue. Hopefully, next time you're in Washington, we can have a beer.

    V&L: Yeah, sure. I think I will be in two months in Washington…

    Rogan: Okay

    V&L:…so I'll let you know, when I'll be there. And we can discuss it personally. And also, I understand and I hope that you agree that we must create a new nation in which there will be no place for Russian aggression, terrible aggression, and especially no place for their culture? Their songs and especially St. George ribbons. You know what is George ribbons?

    Rogan: Yes, yes, yes. It's ridiculous. It's just they… you know, it's just an effort to scare and to steal. And it requires, you know, challenging them. I'll keep doing that and obviously you're doing that with your government, and hopefully we will continue and with time people will, with time and effort,  they will be pushed back.

    V&L: Yeah, I agree. And I'll be very happy to invite you in Kiev. I know our president has some surprise for you.

    Rogan: All right, okay, that's great. I'll bring that up, I'll mention that to my bosses.

    V&L: And our president, he really loves your article and particularly the noise it caused in the Russian media.

    Rogan: Good, I'm glad, I'm glad.

    V&L: That was amazing.

    Rogan: Well my father was in the American State Department, my mother is British, hence my accent. My father was in the American state department, so I'll look forward to telling him that I talked with you, he will enjoy that.

    V&L: Ah, your father [is] working [in] the Department of State?

    Rogan: Yes, for America, for the US. Yes

    V&L: Ah, ok. Great.

    READ MORE: 'So Happy for the Crimean People': World Reacts to Opening of Crimean Bridge

    Rogan: So, he will enjoy you message. He sent me a text message "saying ‘stick those Russians in the belly'," that the Patton said in the Second World War. So, he was joking, but only slightly.

    V&L: Okay, okay, that's great. I'm not going to reveal all the cards, but I have to ask you one question, if it's possible. Are you ready to accept of our awards in the field of journalism, as a sign of the respect from our country, if it's possible, of course?

    Rogan: I would love to. That's very kind of you! Thank you! Good stuff. Well thank you. That's very kind of you, minister.

    V&L: Okay, and also, I just want to ask you, did you hear that today we arrested a journalist from Russia?

    Rogan: I didn't see that, no. Is he a spy?

    V&L: Mr. Vyshinsky, he, well, now we are under pressure some organizations that have accused us that we try to prevent freedom of speech. He worked for Russian government. He was like a journalist, but we understand that he could be useful for exchange for other our political prisoners.

    Rogan: Ah, right. Okay, okay. I've just seen this, yes. Vyshinsky…

    V&L: Yes, Vyshinsky, yeah, Vyshinsky. Yes. So you could see him in the media. Therefore we would appreciate your journalistic support and support of your colleagues in this matter. It's important for us.

    Rogan: Oh, okay. Right. Well, I'll pass that on. I will

    V&L: Okay. Yeah. Because, you know, he worked for Putin, so he just… like it was in the US, like Russia Today, you know what they tried to…

    Rogan: Right, with the elections

    V&L: I think that's right decision to stop that.

    Rogan: Right, Gotta stand up to it. Yes, yes I will, you know, I'll definitely mention that.

    V&L: And especially and that measures, that you wrote, we have… I think we have all moral rights to do that.

    Rogan: Yes, exactly. Well, I appreciate it.

    V&L: And I also would like to advise you… you could write the same article and write what is the better way to bomb them… other objects in Crimea.

    Rogan: Okay, okay. Well, my mother might get at odds with me, but I'll keep that in mind, yeah.

    V&L: Great, great. Alright. Okay, thank you, thank you for your time and I'll tell my president tomorrow that I had the conversation.

    Rogan: Thank you very much, minister. It's very kind of you to take the time to call me. I appreciate. I know you must be very busy.

    V&L: Okay, yeah. And also what do you think, what is the best object to bomb next time?

    Rogan: I know, you should probably know better than me, but I'll assume some of their artillery platforms in the south-east.

    V&L: Okay, okay, great. Again, have a nice day!

    Rogan: You too!

    Related:

    Pawsome! Mostik, the Cat in Hard Hat First to Cross Russia's Crimean Bridge
    Russia Opens Case Against Washington Examiner Editor Over Crimea Bridge Piece
    'You're a Terrorist': Journalist Who Said Kiev Should Bomb Crimea Bridge Slammed
    To Crimea on Foot: Another Step Towards Completion of Kerch Strait Bridge
    Russia Reacts to Kiev's Lawsuit Over Kerch Bridge Construction
    Kiev Sends Protest Note to Moscow Over Maritime Traffic Restrictions in Kerch
    Russian Armored Vehicles Cross Crimea's Kerch Strait in Historic Re-Enactment
    Kerch Strait Ferry Service Resumes Operation After Temporary Halt
    Tags:
    pranksters, Kerch Strait, prank call, prank, Kerch Strait bridge, Washington Examiner, Tom Rogan, Pavlo Klimkin, Nadezhda Savchenko, United States, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    This Week in Pictures: May 12 - May 18
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse