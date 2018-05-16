Register
01:06 GMT +316 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Director Spike Lee

    WATCH: Spike Lee Blasts ‘That Motherf***er’ Trump Over Charlottesville Riots

    © AP Photo/ Joel C Ryan
    Society
    Get short URL
    221

    During a news conference at the Cannes Film Festival in France, director Spike Lee went off on US President Donald Trump in a profane rant, attacking the president for his reaction to the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last summer.

    Lee, who was in Cannes to promote his latest film "BlacKkKlansman," repeatedly referred to the commander-in-chief as a "motherf***er" for claiming there were "very fine people on both sides" of the attacks in Charlottesville last year that left one woman, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, dead when a car driven by a white supremacist protester plowed through a group of anti-fascist counter-protesters.

    "We have a guy in the White House — I'm not even going to say his f***ing name. It was a defining moment, not just for Americans but for the world. And that motherf***er was given a chance to say, 'We are about love and not hate,'" Lee told reporters on Monday.

    Lee also called the death of Heyer "an ugly, ugly, ugly blemish on the United States of America."

    "Heather should be alive now. It's a murderous act," he added.

    Lee continued, leaning into the microphone: "And that motherf***er did not denounce the motherf***ing Klan, the alt-right and those Nazis motherf***ers. It was a defining moment and he could have said to the world, not just the United States, that we were better than that."

    "The so-called American cradle of democracy? That's bullsh*t," he went on. 

    James Alex Fields Jr., (L) is seen attending the Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park before being arrested by police and charged with charged with one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at an accident that resulted in a death after police say he drove a car into a crowd of counter-protesters later in the afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S
    © REUTERS / Eze Amos
    Charlottesville Hate Rally Car Ramming Suspect Charged With First-Degree Murder

    "The United States of America was built on the genocide of native people and slavery. That is the fabric of the United States of America."

    "BlacKkKlansman," which stars John David Washington, Adam Driver and Topher Grace, is about a real-life black cop who infiltrated the KKK in the '70s.

    Lee's film was already completed when the riots broke out in Charlottesville last August. After hearing about Heyer's death, he decided to change the film's ending.

    The director also told reporters that he asked Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, if he could include real footage of the crash in his film.

    "I was not going to put that murder scene in the film without her blessing. And Mrs. Bro said, 'Spike, I give you permission to put that in,'" he said. "So once I got the permission, I said f**k everybody else, that motherf***ing scene is staying in the motherf***ing movie."

    Lee also announced that the movie will be released August 11, on the one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville rally.

    "I hope this film shakes people from their slumber. The purpose of this film was to spark discussion… We know the difference between right and wrong and when you see wrong staring you dead in the face and you're like, 'Mum's the word,' you're helping the other people, in my opinion," Lee said.

    Related:

    Twitter in Hot Water After Verifying Charlottesville Nationalist Rally Organizer
    Organizers Blame Law Enforcement for Unrest at Charlottesville Rally
    US Charlottesville Schools on Lockdown Amid Mass Shooting Threat - Police
    Charlottesville Protest Organizer Released on Bond After Perjury Indictment
    Chicago Cop Convicted, More Memories From Charlottesville
    Tags:
    Charlottesville, festival, Donald Trump, Spike Lee, France, Cannes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok