Equality FTW: Black, LGBT-Friendly US Pastor to Give Sermon at Royal Wedding

On Saturday, Kensington Palace announced that Bishop Michael Curry, the first African-American bishop in the Episcopal Church, will deliver the sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding.

"It was my understanding that given the fact that he was the first African-American bishop and is a wonderful preacher and speaker, it would be appropriate for him to be invited to speak," said Neva Rae Fox, a representative for the Episcopal Church, the South China Morning Post reported.

"The bishop is honoured and thrilled to be participating," according to SCMP.

Curry is a socially progressive bishop who has frequently compared the black and LGBT civil rights movements. He was also one of the first bishops in the US to allow same-sex marriages to take place in his church.

Traditionally, sermons at royal weddings are given by senior clergy from the Church of England.

"I'm thrilled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked Bishop Michael Curry to preach at their wedding," Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the leader of the Church of England and spiritual head of the Anglican Communion wrote on Twitter. "@PB_Curry is a brilliant pastor, stunning preacher and someone with a great gift for sharing the good news of Jesus Christ."

In 2012, Curry gained fame for his sermon in which he quoted a version of the Bible that refers to Jesus as a crazy person.

"They thought he was crazy!" Curry said during the 2012 sermon. "And he was! He is!"