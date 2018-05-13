Naomi Campbell Claims Princess Diana Would Have 'Loved' Meghan Markle

Speaking at the Fashion for Relief photo call during the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the 47-year-old supermodel praised the interracial romance between Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle.

Naomi Campbell told reporters that the late Princess Diana, mother of Princes William and Harry, would have been delighted that her son is marrying the woman he wanted to.

“I know that Princess Diana would be so happy that her son is marrying the woman that he wanted to. I think she would have loved her and I think that it's fantastic,” Campbell said.

She went on saying that the couple will set an example for the world about race.

“I think they're going to be a couple that's going to be a symbol, a big symbol all over the world,” the model said.

Her comments came while she was promoting her charity fashion show called “Fashion for Relief,” the theme of which this year was “race for equality”.

© AP Photo / John MacDougall Theresa May Not Invited to Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - Reports

It was held during the Cannes Film Festival and Naomi Campbell made an impression in her branded T-shirt, black trousers and caged high heels.

Fashion for Relief was founded in 2005 and has since raised millions with the aid of the star-studded guest lists and donations from some of the most well-known fashion houses.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to be wed on May 19 in Windsor. The royal wedding is an event which is expected to be watched by millions all over the world. In England, street parties and numerous celebrations will take place ahead of the wedding.

Pubs and bars are expected to work till late on the wedding day, as customers will watch the ceremony.