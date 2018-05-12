Register
22:29 GMT +312 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Marijuana plants on display

    Dumbing Down in the US: Dispensaries in CO Recommend Pot for Morning Sickness

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    You feel bad, you want relief, who doesn’t? But Coloradans are surprisingly taking medical advice from retail salespeople with no medical training about using marijuana during pregnancy, according to a new study.

    According to new research published on May 7 in the Obstetrics & Gynecology journal, over two-thirds of Colorado cannabis dispensaries recommend that pregnant women use cannabis products to treat nausea symptoms during the first trimester of pregnancy. 

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak with patrons at the Social Bite in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
    © AP Photo /
    Special Strain of Marijuana Developed in Honor of Prince Harry's Fiancée

    Betsy Dickson, a doctor at the University of Colorado, along with another researcher, asked an anonymous caller to contact marijuana dispensaries across the state and ask for advice regarding cannabis use during pregnancy.

    Out of 400 Colorado dispensaries contacted by the researchers, 37 percent were licensed for medical sales only, 27 percent for just retail recreational sales, and 35 percent for both medical and recreational use.

    A whopping 69 percent of all dispensaries contacted recommended the use of cannabis as a means to treat morning sickness. However, the recommendations for cannabis products varied by license type. While 83 percent of medical dispensaries recommended cannabis products, only 60 percent of recreational retail dispensaries did the same.

    Researchers found, however, that 32 percent of dispensary employees recommended that the caller discuss cannabis use with a health care provider.

    "I was really surprised," said study author Dr. Torri Metz, a high-risk obstetrician at Denver Health in Colorado, as reported by CNN. "I did not expect dispensaries to be recommending cannabis products to pregnant women." 

    Ultraviolet grow lights illuminate marijuana plants in a grow room in Denver, Colorado
    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    Oklahoma OK! Another US State Seeks to Legalize Marijuana

    "Women are hesitant to disclose any kind of drug use in pregnancy to their health care providers for fear of potential legal ramifications or involvement by social services," she pointed out.

    According to Dr. Katrina Mark, an OB-GYN not involved in the research, the term "medical dispensary" is a "misnomer."

    "They are only licensed to dispense to people who have medical marijuana cards," said Mark, an assistant professor in the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, cited by CNN.

    Mark observed that employees at marijuana dispensaries are just that: employees, not medical professionals, and advice from a retail salesperson is not the same as talking with a doctor.

    "This does not mean that they are staffed by people that have any sort of medical education," Mark noted.

    Related:

    WATCH: NJ Trooper Gropes Man During Roadside Strip Search for Marijuana
    Oklahoma OK! Another US State Seeks to Legalize Marijuana
    High Tide: Greek Coast Guard Seizes 1.3 Tons of Marijuana on Fishing Vessel
    When Pot is Legal Peace Prevails: Violence Drops in States With Legal Marijuana
    WHO to DEA: You Are Completely Wrong About Marijuana
    Tags:
    sickness, marijuana, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Move Your Body: Belly Dancers All Over the World
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse