Register
17:49 GMT +312 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Beer bottles

    'Disrespectful and Offensive': German Brewery Under Fire Over Saudi Flag Row

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / David Salafia / first brew
    Society
    Get short URL
    131

    A local brewery has launched a marketing campaign ahead of the 2018 World Cup that wound up sparking outrage and ended in an apology.

    A private Mannheim-based brewery, Eichbaum, has stirred active debate on social media after printing the national flags of each of the 32 World Cup teams on their bottle caps.

    The criticism specifically arose regarding the national flag of Saudi Arabia. Social media users claimed that printing the Islamic statement of faith (which is written on the flag) on an alcoholic drink is inappropriate, as the consumption of alcohol is prohibited in Saudi Arabia and in Islam in general.

    Many have described the brewery's behavior as "very disrespectful and offensive."

    Others, however, argued that the company had done nothing wrong.

    In addition, it is not allowed to dispose of the Saudi national flag in the trash or destroy it — and that's what happens with a bottle cap after the beer has been opened.

    After discussing the issue with local authorities, the brewery announced on Facebook that they had suspended the production of the World Cup bottle caps and will scrap the Saudi Arabia bottles from supermarkets.

    READ MORE: Let's Get This Party Started: Which Country Has the Best World Cup Fans?

    The decision is supposed to "prevent further possible insults," Eichbaum's representatives said.

    Russia will host the FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The first game of the World Cup tournament — Russia vs. Saudi Arabia — will be held on June 14, in Moscow.

    Related:

    Saudi-Led Sanctions Won't Affect 2022 World Cup Preparations - Qatari Ministry
    Saudi Airlines to Launch Direct Flights to Moscow for FIFA World Cup
    Tags:
    brewery, alcohol consumption, bottles, beer, Islam, religion, conflict, Germany, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    This Week in Pictures: May 5 - May 11
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse