Register
23:06 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Surgery

    US Soldier Receives Transplant of New Ear Grown Inside Her Arm (PHOTO)

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A report released this week by the US Army announced that surgeons were able to give a soldier a brand new ear by growing it inside her arm. The soldier had lost the ear in a car accident in 2016.

    According to the report, surgeons at William Beaumont Army Medical Center created the new ear by harvesting cartilage from Pvt. Shamika Burrage's ribcage and then inserting it beneath the skin on her arm, allowing the ear to grow and develop new blood vessels.

    US Army surgeons give soldier new ear after growing it inside her arm
    © Courtesy of the US Army
    US Army surgeons give soldier new ear after growing it inside her arm

    "The whole goal is by the time she's done with all this: it looks good, it's sensate, and in five years if somebody doesn't know her they won't notice," chief plastic surgeon Lt. Col. Owen Johnson III said in the report released Monday. "As a young active-duty soldier, they deserve the best reconstruction they can get."

    "[The ear] will have fresh arteries, fresh veins and even a fresh nerve so she'll be able to feel it," the surgeon added.

    Burrage lost her ear in 2016 at the age of 19 when a tire on the car she was driving from Mississippi to Fort Bliss, Texas, suddenly blew out, causing the vehicle to flip several times before she was ejected from it. Also in the car was her cousin, who was eight months pregnant.

    Kendall Jenner poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film 120 Beats Per Minute at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 20, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Arthur Mola
    Kendall Jenner Inspires 'Designer Nipples' Plastic Surgery Trend

    "I was coming back from leave and we were around Odessa, Texas," Burrage explained in the report. "We were driving and my front tire blew, which sent the car off road and I hit the brake. I remember looking at my cousin, who was in the passenger seat; I looked back at the road as I hit the brakes. I just remember the first flip and that was it."

    Though her cousin only suffered minor injuries, Burrage wasn't so lucky. The report states that in addition to losing her ear, she suffered head injuries, compression fractures in the spine and extensive abrasions from the asphalt.

    After going through months of rehab, Burrage, who wasn't feeling comfortable with her looks, decided to speak with a surgeon regarding her ear options. Uncertain about the procedure at first, Burrage ultimately decided to go ahead with the total ear reconstruction.

    "I didn't want to do [the reconstruction], but gave it some thought and came to the conclusion that it could be a good thing," Burrage said in a statement. "I was going to go with the prosthetic, to avoid more scarring, but I wanted a real ear."

    "It's been a long process for everything, but I'm back," she added.

    Burrage has just two more surgeries to go before reconstruction is officially done.

    Related:

    Tensions Rising Between Syrian Army, Kurds Amid Creation of US Bases - Reports
    US Army Special Forces Secretly Operating in Yemen - Reports
    US Javelin Systems Won't Boost Ukraine Army Capabilities – Ex-Pentagon Official
    US Army, USC Work on AI-Assisted Supersoldier to Ensure Battlefield Superiority
    Pompeo Likely to 'Convey to Allies, Enemies' Strength of US Army - Professor
    Tags:
    ear, soldier, US Army, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse