Register
21:36 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chanel artistic director and honoree Karl Lagerfeld attends the 2nd Annual WWD Honors hosted by Women's Wear Daily at The Pierre Hotel on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in New York.

    Lagerfeld May Give Up German Citizenship Over Refugee Issue - Report

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Society
    Get short URL
    3112

    The fashion designer has already expressed severe opposition to German leader Angela Merkel's liberal asylum policies. In November last year, he compared them to the Holocaust.

    Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has been critical of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy toward migrants and revealed that he might abandon his German citizenship.

    "Did she [Merkel] really need to say it was necessary to welcome one million migrants at a time when France, which casts itself as the land of human rights, pledged to take in 30,000?" Lagerfeld told French weekly Le Point.

    The designer argued that Merkel's ill-thought policy toward migrants resulted in the rise of "Neo-Nazis" in the country. In particular, he referred to the increasing popularity of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

    "The AfD didn't exist, yet with one sentence she made it exist by alienating two million voters and sending 100 of these neo-Nazis into parliament," he said, referring to AfD's major success in last September's parliamentary election.

    "If this keeps up, I'll abandon German citizenship," Lagerfeld stated.

    These are not the first remarks of the kind made by Karl Lagerfeld. In November last year, the renowned fashion designer sparked outrage on social media after likening German leader Angela Merkel's liberal asylum policies to the Holocaust.

    READ MORE: Fashion Giant Lagerfeld Likens Merkel's Refugee Intake Policies to the Holocaust

    Policemen escort a group of refugees after their arrival at the airport in Hanover, central Germany, on April 4, 2016.
    © AFP 2018 / TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Allowing Refugee to Bring Two Families to Germany Sets Precedent for Polygamy - AfD
    "One cannot — even if there are decades between them — kill millions of Jews so you can bring millions of their worst enemies in their place. I know someone in Germany who took in a young Syrian and after four days said, 'The greatest thing Germany invented was the Holocaust'," Lagerfield said.

    Germany proved to be a particularly popular destination for migrants, largely due to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door migration policy and the generous welfare packages offered by the country.

    Germany and other EU member-states have reportedly witnessed the emergence of "no-go zones" as local authorities fail to integrate migrants into society or successfully deter them from committing crimes. The situation has caused opposition among the country's population and resulted in the rise of far-right movements.

    Related:

    Attacks on Refugee Homes in Germany at 4-Year Low – Reports
    'We Don't Want Germany to be Islamic Country in Future' - AfD MP
    EU Budget Will 'Cost Germany Dearly', Member States Are Being 'Overthrown' – AfD
    Tags:
    designer, fashion, refugee crisis, citizenship, Karl Lagerfeld, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse