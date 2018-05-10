WATCH Daredevil Russian Racer Escape Death (VIDEO)

A terrifying video shows a race car fly off the tracks and somersault twice at the famous Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Matevos Isaakyan, a 20 year-old racer from Moscow, was attempting to maneuver around Eau Rouge, which is one of the deadliest corners of F1 racing, when his car lost control.

He smashed into a corner and then his car took flew up, as its front wheels shot into the air.

The car then flew several meters into the air and was seen spinning before crash landing on the other side of the race track.

Miraculously, Isaakyan got out of the car and walked away unhurt from the wreckage.

An investigation is ongoing as to what caused the car to take flight.



