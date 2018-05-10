Monica Lewinsky Disinvited From Philanthropic Event Because of Bill Clinton

Town & Country magazine has withdrawn its invitation to Monica Lewinsky to attend its Philanthropy Summit because it appeared that former US President Bill Clinton would be present at the event.

The former White House intern, who made global headlines after her extramarital affair with Bill Clinton came to light in the 1990s, tweeted that her invitation to the magazine’s annual philanthropic summit about “social change” was rescinded after the ex-POTUS confirmed that he’d join the lineup. In her tweet, Lewinsky mentioned an American author, Emily Post, who became famous for writing about etiquette, saying that she “would def not approve” of Town and Country’s move.

dear world:

please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and —then after i've accepted-- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.

it's 2018.

emily post would def not approve.

✌🏼Me — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) 9 мая 2018 г.

Although Clinton attended the event to introduce a proponent of gun control, his spokesman said that the former president was not aware that Lewinsky was uninvited.

President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit. He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded. https://t.co/iZ0xtG4OvQ — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) 9 мая 2018 г.

Social media users were quick to react to the news, with many voicing support for Lewinsky…

I support you. — Randal (@Randal_4040) 10 мая 2018 г.

I’m surprised people are still inviting him to things on the #metoo era. — GinaMcGalliard 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@GinaMcGalliard) 9 мая 2018 г.

Hey Monica I just want you to know that I support you and that I have 7 months free of self-harm and consider your stance of resilience and anti-bullying to be a major reason why. You are incredible and we love you. — kelly coviello (@KellyCoviello) 9 мая 2018 г.

You can come to my graduation party! Only legends, icons, and stars are invited… Bill definitely isn’t coming so don’t worry! I love you queen!!! — Jimmy Counihan (@JimmyCounihan) 9 мая 2018 г.

…others, however, did not mince words while reminding her of the mistake she had made in the past:

Emily Post probably wouldn't have approved of how you behaved in the past… — Susan Fraser 🇨🇦 (@InvPac) 9 мая 2018 г.

Sorry….. you knew what you were doing. Bill Clinton was guilty as hell but you’re not innocent, by any means. — Susie Ragle (@suziq729) 9 мая 2018 г.

This was unnecessary on your part. A former President obviously gets preference, and having you both in attendance would be ill advised. While it is unfortunate that this has followed you the way it has. This tweet isn't helping,… anything. — DanaMAdams (@DanaMAdams) 10 мая 2018 г.

In February, Lewinsky wrote an essay for Vanity Fair, describing her sexual relationship with then-President Clinton as full of “inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege.” The affair first came to light in 1998 and laid grounds for an impeachment process against Clinton.