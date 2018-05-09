‘This Is Stupid!’ Huge Fight Breaks Out at Charity Cornhole Tournament (VIDEO)

What was supposed to be a fun event quickly turned violent after competitors at a charity cornhole tournament in Georgia starting taking swings at one another.

On Sunday, the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual cornhole competition. Cornhole is a game in which small bean bags are tossed through a hole in a wooden board, at the Foxhall Resort in Douglasville, Georgia, to raise money to provide local high school students with scholarships.

​According to the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce website, "Proceeds from the cornhole tournament benefit annual leadership scholarships that are presented to local high school seniors who demonstrate outstanding leadership and community service potential. Proceeds also fund young professionals seeking to further their education."

Footage captured by a spectator and shared on LiveLeak Monday shows the participators playing the game in the warm weather until a disagreement about the score arises. A few minutes later, people can be heard swearing at each other, and punches are thrown. Several men pile on each other while bystanders yell "Stop!"

"Stop it right now! We will stop this tournament. This is stupid. Absolutely ridiculous. Get out of here. We are adults. Cut the crap," a female bystander is heard yelling in the video.

While the unidentified woman is yelling, those involved in the fight are seen silently walking away from the camera.