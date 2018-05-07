‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Named 2018 ‘World’s Strongest Man’ (PHOTO, VIDEOS)

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the actor who plays The Mountain on the popular American drama series “Game of Thrones,” was named the world’s strongest man Sunday.

"Want to thank all of my family, friends and fans for supporting me along the way," Björnsson wrote on Instagram Sunday after he won the World's Strongest Man competition in Manila, Philippines.

This is the seventh time Björnsson has participated in the event. The 29-year-old Icelander came in second place in the competition in 2017, 2016 and 2014. The 6-foot-9, 400-pound actor also won Europe's Strongest Man and the Arnold Strongman Classic competitions this year.

​The athlete also congratulated fellow competitors Mateusz Kieliszkowski of Poland and Brian Shaw of the US, who came in second and third.

​"It's my passion and my dream to become the world's strongest man," he told the New York Times in 2016. "I would like to win the World's Strongest Man competition, as you would win best writer in the world. Is that a title that exists?"

​Swole goals met.