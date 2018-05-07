WATCH: US Hotel Clerk Caught on Camera Calling Black Guest ‘F**king Monkey’

A hotel clerk at a Country Inns and Suites in Newport News, Virginia, was suspended after he was caught directing racist comments at a hotel guest.

Dee Fogleman posted a video of the incident on her Facebook page Friday after the clerk made racist comments to her brother, Irby who recorded the video, for complaining that his mother was given a hotel room where smoking was permitted, WVEC-TV reported.

​Irby told the clerk that he had requested a non-smoking room for his mother, but that she had instead been assigned a room that smelled of cigarettes.

"I'll say it again: Get off my property. Because you are rude," the clerk is heard saying to Irby in the video.

Irby then asks the clerk, whose name is Duane, why he should leave the inn for complaining about his mother's room.

"Think I knew it was smoked in?" the clerk asked. "Get your family and get out."

The clerk then states that he had not given Irby permission to take a video of him and mutters a racial slur as he unlocks his office door.

"F***ing monkey," the clerk says under his breath.

When Irby accuses the clerk of being racist, the clerk responds by calling Irby a "d**k."

Radisson Hotels, the corporate parent company of Country Inns and Suites, told WVEC-TV that the clerk has been suspended while the incident is being investigated.