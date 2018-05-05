This City Needs a Hero: Unidentified People Repaired Bridge in Russia's Barnaul

The municipal and regional departments stated the bridge repair works hadn't been carried out by any of them, suggesting to contact the Federal Property Agency.
But the agency has also denied their involvement in the repair activities.
Previously, local authorities had estimated that the renovation works would cost approximately 1 billion rubles.
Водители начали сами ремонтировать Старый мост в Барнауле https://t.co/p1ewH51tuv pic.twitter.com/y9c57NehvZ— Барнаул.фм (@barnaulfm) April 28, 2018
