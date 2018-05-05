This City Needs a Hero: Unidentified People Repaired Bridge in Russia's Barnaul

A kilometer-long bridge across the Ob River in the Russian city of Barnaul had been in extreme disrepair for years when suddenly one day it was repaired by unknown individuals.

The municipal and regional departments stated the bridge repair works hadn't been carried out by any of them, suggesting to contact the Federal Property Agency.

But the agency has also denied their involvement in the repair activities.

Previously, local authorities had estimated that the renovation works would cost approximately 1 billion rubles.