'King of the Beach': Meet the Brazilian Who Lives in a Sand Castle

Marcio Misel Matolias is a real celebrity in Brazil and all thanks to his unusual home. For 22 years the man has been living on a beach near Rio de Janeiro, in a castle - a sand castle.

Marcio grew up near the sea and always dreamed of living on the beach, but he could not afford expensive real estate and therefore decided to sleep right on the beach.

He started building a sand castle with a friend’s help and his home has a frame and is covered from the inside with a protective film which prevents it from collapsing.

Inside his castle there is a sleeping bag and a few dozen books. Matolias cooks his food on a fire right on the beach and takes a shower in the fire department, which is located across the road.

​He carefully monitors the moisture of the sand; otherwise the whole structure could dry up and fall apart. Local authorities have never expressed anything against the "King of the Beach".

He lives there completely free of charge and sometimes builds sculptures at the request of officials for local festivals.

The Brazilian has become a real celebrity, as hundreds of tourists come to the beach just to get to meet Matolias. They leave him food and money and also pay to go inside the castle and look at it from the inside.

Recently, Matolias set up a counter for exchanging books with the locals, as he loves to read books.

According to the King of the Beach, he would never give up his current life to live anywhere else, as he really loves living on the beach.