Register
15:32 GMT +304 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Cleaner

    Naked Cleaning Services Advertised on British Gov’t Website Spark Outrage

    CC0
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 50

    When seeking employment on a government website the last thing one could expect to come across is a job which involves the job seeker getting naked. An advertisement looking for naked cleaners has appeared on Britain’s government job seeking website sparking outrage in the public.

    Naked cleaning services Fantasy Cleans was advertised on Universal Jobmatch as being open to girls of “all shapes and sizes.”

    The job vacancy was offering £25-an-hour naked cleaning for women to do “dirty work.”

    The advertisement showed a picture of a lingerie-clad blonde woman sitting on the floor holding a brush and wearing rubber gloves, while the potential clients are told: “Sit back while they do all the dirty work. We are happy to assist you with any requests you have.”

    Lego Unicorn
    CC0
    Porn-Unicorn: New Sex Toy Promises a 'Fairy Tale Ending' For Customers
    The site also provided a price list for fully clothed cleaning; fantasy cleans cleaning and cleaning in lingerie.

    Applicants were told they could be asked to dress up in “outfits of the clients’ choice.” This could include being “fully clothed, in lingerie or naked.”

    Fantasy Cleans advertisement
    Fantasy Cleans
    Fantasy Cleans advertisement

    The company went on to claim that it will be expanding to other areas of the UK and it promised its clients to make “cleaning an enjoyable and voyeuristic experience, not a chore.”

    The job opening sparked outrage with many being furious to find such an advert on a government website.

    Emily Ratajkowski
    © Photo: Emily Ratajkowski / instagram
    Model Emily Ratajkowski Strips Naked While in New York (PHOTOS)
    A woman in her 30s from Yorkshire, who chose not to be named, told The Mirror, “I thought that sort of attitude of the objectification of women was in the past.”

    The ad did confirm that no part of the job would be of a sexual nature and the company was looking for both men and women.

    After several complaints from users, the advertisement was removed from the government website due to violating rules of conduct.

    The local MP Labour’s Naz Shah said in a comment, “My staff was absolutely appalled. The constituent, a single woman on Jobseeker’s Allowance, facing extreme financial hardship, drew our attention to the advert on the government’s own job search platform,” publication The Sun reported.

    Related:

    Fitness App Users Visually Assaulted by Half-Naked, Sex-Obsessed Women
    Naked Fury: Thai Locals Outraged at Nude Tourist Humping Venerated Penis Rock
    Thug-Life: Half-Naked Janitor Impresses Defender Jose Gimenez in Moscow (VIDEO)
    Sauna Police: Germans Protest Against Demands to Stop Walking Around Naked
    Nude Awakening: Naked Breasts Featured at Fashion Weeks (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    naked, clients, lingerie, society, advertisement, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The street leading to Michael’s Gate in Bratislava, Slovakia is a medieval city gate that has been preserved and it ranks among the oldest town buildings. At the top of the tower is a statue of the archangel Michael, slaying a dragon.
    A Walk to Remember: Most Fascinating Pedestrian Streets of Europe
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse