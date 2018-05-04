Register
    Old Flame: 73 Percent of Sexually Active Seniors Are Satisfied in the Bedroom

    A survey released Thursday by the University of Michigan's National Poll on Healthy Aging states that 40 percent of Americans aged between 65 and 80 are sexually active and that 73 percent of those surveyed were satisfied in the bedroom.

    Of the satisfied gramps and grannies, 31 percent of men and 43 percent of women reported having "high levels of satisfaction."

    ​The survey, which was conducted in late 2017 and questioned 1,002 participants across the US, also found that sexual activity was higher among men (51 percent) than women (31 percent). According to Erica Solway, the co-associate director of the poll, the difference is partially explained by the fact that more men either stayed married or were partnered up.

    Of those who stated they were sexually active, some 45 percent of participants noted that their health was in "good to excellent" condition while another 22 percent said they were still getting busy even though they marked their health as "fair to poor."

    A whopping 84 percent of the men participating in the survey said that sex was an important part of a romantic relationship. Only 69 percent of the women surveyed agreed that sexual intercourse was important.

    Officials found that 18 percent of men and 3 percent of women polled used some form of medication or supplement to rev up their engines going in the bedroom.

    ​"Sexual health among older adults doesn't get much attention, but is linked closely to quality of life, health and well-being," Solway said in a statement released with the survey. "It's important for older adults and the clinicians who care for them to talk about these issues and about how age-related changes in physical health, relationships, lifestyles and responsibilities such as caregiving, affect them."

    With 17 percent of adults polled stating they've already discussed problems with their sexual health with a doctor in the last two years, another 62 percent of adults stated that they would feel comfortable enough to speak with a health provider, if needed.

    For Alison Bryant, senior vice president of research for the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), "this survey just confirms that the need for and interest in sexual intimacy doesn't stop at a certain age."

    "Although most older adults say that they would talk with their doctor about sexual concerns, health care providers should routinely be asking all of their older patients about their sexual health and not assume that bringing up the issue will offend or embarrass them," Bryant added.

    The survey was funded in part by AARP.

