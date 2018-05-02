Porn-Unicorn: New Sex Toy Promises a 'Fairy Tale Ending' For Customers

In a world of mass consumerism there is hardly a thing one cannot buy. Recently, one online retailer, called Geeky Sex Toys, has created a scandalous new sex toy in the shape of unicorn’s spiral horn.

The bizarre new sex toy is based on the horn of a mythical creature and has hit the market at a price of $65.

The seven-and-a-half inch horn-shaped dildo is made from silicone and has a suction cup for “more adventurous role play” as the company describes it.

The toy comes in pearlescent shades of pink, purple, promising buyers “magical orgasms” and a “fairy tale ending.”

Leaving taboos behind, the latest sex toys are designed to help women overcome sexual barriers, according to a 2017 trend report by the JWT agency.

“Long seen as taboo, the rise of fourth wave feminism is encouraging women to talk about their vaginas and vulvas like never before, whether that’s to do with periods, health, sex and masturbation or wellbeing,” according to a report by Lucie Greene, Worldwide Director of the Innovation Group, JWT.

It seems that the sex industry has put the days of boring sex toys behind it, as an Australian company called Downunder Toys, based in Melbourne, earlier released a sex toy called “Koala Kiss.”

The dildo had a koala bear attached to it and the toy became so popular that it was featured in an episode of the TV series Sex and the City. The same company then released a vibrator in the shape of Sydney Opera House.

Sex toys are designed for pleasure and as the Melbourne-based manufacturer JD said, it was fun creating the quirky toys, but there's also a more serious side to it.

“It's so important for a woman to feel her own power, to be in control of her sexuality 'I've seen women who have never had an orgasm. When they experience one, they become more confident, more in touch with their body, it's transformative,” JD said.

Consequently, depending on the customer’s magical preference, nowadays there is a wide range of sex toys in the market and if unicorns or koala bears isn’t the thing, there are always Avengers-themed toys, including something that looks like Thor’s hammer.

Promising a "thunderous climax," it's made from super-strong silicone and costs $106. The sex toy seems quite powerful, ensuring a sturdy hammering!