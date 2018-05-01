WATCH: Jackie Chan’s Daughter Says ‘Homophobic Parents’ Left Her Homeless

International star Jackie Chan’s estranged daughter and her girlfriend posted a YouTube video April 24 announcing that they are homeless and no one in their lives is helping them.

Etta Ng Chok Lam is Chan's biological daughter, but has previously claimed not to have a relationship with her father. In the video, Ng and her girlfriend, Andi Autumn, state that they are homeless because of "homophobic parents."

​They also note that police officials, food banks, hospitals and LGBT community shelters have been unable to assist them.

"We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents; we've pretty much slept under a bridge and other things," Ng said in the video, reading from a piece of paper.

Autumn also added that she's asked for assistance from friends and family members but no one has helped them.

"I asked all my friends for help and I asked all my family for help and everyone just keeps sending us to the direction of shelters, where they know we will be split up," Autumn said.

They also expressed hope that people will share their video and bring awareness to their situation. However, they did not specify which city they were in when they filmed the video, which has been viewed nearly 500,000 times so far.

"We had to read off of a paper due to PTSD and being extremely flustered about the whole situation. Please understand. Please repost and share so that people who do care about us know what is happening… All I know is that our love is stronger than this but we are getting tired of it. No one we know — family, friend or government services — will help," the video's caption says.

Ng was born after her father, Chan, had an affair with her mother, Elaine Ng Yi Lei, a Hong Kong beauty queen.

The relationship between Ng and her mother has been turbulent ever since Ng dropped out of school and moved in with her girlfriend after coming out as a lesbian in recent years, the news site Coconuts Hong Kong reported.

Ng's mother told the news site that Ng and her girlfriend should "go find work" if they're short on money.

"Etta has emotional problems. She was seeing a doctor last year, but she hasn't gone to therapy since she left Hong Kong. They shouldn't film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta's father is," Ng's mother said.

"People all over the world work hard and don't rely on someone else's fame to get money," she added.

In 2015, Ng told Express that her father "never existed" in her life.

"I will never regard him as a father. I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.'"