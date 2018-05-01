Register
23:07 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jackie Chan's Daughter and Girlfriend

    WATCH: Jackie Chan’s Daughter Says ‘Homophobic Parents’ Left Her Homeless

    © YouTube/ E. Zhoulin
    Society
    Get short URL
    105

    International star Jackie Chan’s estranged daughter and her girlfriend posted a YouTube video April 24 announcing that they are homeless and no one in their lives is helping them.

    Etta Ng Chok Lam is Chan's biological daughter, but has previously claimed not to have a relationship with her father. In the video, Ng and her girlfriend, Andi Autumn, state that they are homeless because of "homophobic parents." 

    ​They also note that police officials, food banks, hospitals and LGBT community shelters have been unable to assist them.

    "We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents; we've pretty much slept under a bridge and other things," Ng said in the video, reading from a piece of paper.

    Autumn also added that she's asked for assistance from friends and family members but no one has helped them.

    "I asked all my friends for help and I asked all my family for help and everyone just keeps sending us to the direction of shelters, where they know we will be split up," Autumn said.

    They also expressed hope that people will share their video and bring awareness to their situation. However, they did not specify which city they were in when they filmed the video, which has been viewed nearly 500,000 times so far. 

    Hong Kong actor Jaycee Chan attends a movie festival in Shanghai June 13, 2009. China's state prosecutor said on December 22, 2014 it had formally charged Jaycee Chan, son of kung fu movie star Jackie Chan, with a drugs offence, meaning he is almost certain to face trial. Picture taken June 13, 2009.
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Jackie Chan’s Son Sentenced to Six Months in Prison Over Drug Offence

    "We had to read off of a paper due to PTSD and being extremely flustered about the whole situation. Please understand. Please repost and share so that people who do care about us know what is happening… All I know is that our love is stronger than this but we are getting tired of it. No one we know — family, friend or government services — will help," the video's caption says.

    Ng was born after her father, Chan, had an affair with her mother, Elaine Ng Yi Lei, a Hong Kong beauty queen.

    The relationship between Ng and her mother has been turbulent ever since Ng dropped out of school and moved in with her girlfriend after coming out as a lesbian in recent years, the news site Coconuts Hong Kong reported. 

    Арнольд Шварценеггер
    © Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
    Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan to Star in Russian-Chinese Fantasy Film

    Ng's mother told the news site that Ng and her girlfriend should "go find work" if they're short on money.

    "Etta has emotional problems. She was seeing a doctor last year, but she hasn't gone to therapy since she left Hong Kong. They shouldn't film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta's father is," Ng's mother said.

    "People all over the world work hard and don't rely on someone else's fame to get money," she added.

    In 2015, Ng told Express that her father "never existed" in her life.

    "I will never regard him as a father. I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.'"

    Related:

    Jackie Chan Sings Love Songs at the Moscow Premiere of his Latest Film
    Russia's Tszyu says fight with movie star Jackie Chan canceled
    Jackie Chan to fight Russia's Kostya Tszyu in China
    Jackie Chan rides for Olympics. Video
    Jackie Chan Expresses Concern Over Economic Repercussions of Hong Kong Protests: Reports
    Tags:
    video, Youtube, homophobia, Jackie Chan, Hong Kong, United States, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse