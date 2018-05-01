Twitter Heats Up as Minimum Alcohol Price Law Enforced in Scotland

Every week, alcohol-related diseases reportedly claim the lives of at least 22 people in Scotland - statistics that are expected to change for the better in the future.

Legislation on a minimum unit price for alcohol has come into force in Scotland, which has become the first country in the world to introduce such a move. The document was passed in 2012 but challenged by the Scotch Whisky Association at the time.

The law stipulates that a standard 700 ml 40 percent bottle of whisky cannot be sold for less than £14 ($19.12, about 1,200 rubles), a 750 ml 13 percent bottle of wine – for less than 4.88 pounds ($6.66, about 421 rubles) and two liters of 5 percent cider can only be sold for a minimum of 5 pounds ($6.83, about 431 rubles).

READ MORE: Giving Youths Alcohol Early ‘Associated With Risk, Not Protection', Says Study

The Scottish government expressed hope that the new law would help cut consumption and save lives given that alcohol-related illnesses weekly kill at least 22 people in the country, which has the highest death rate as compared to any other part of the United Kingdom, according to statistics.

READ MORE: My Land, My Rules! New Zealanders Build ‘Island’ to Thwart Alcohol Ban

Twitter users have meanwhile remained at loggerheads over the new law, with some online users predicting Prohibition-era regulations in Scotland and others doubting that the legislation will prevent "alcoholics from buying booze."

Scotland now has a minimum price of 50p per unit of alcohol in a drink, some drinks have tripped in price. I may be involuntarily sober, or start sneaking drinks across the border, & becoming a black market salesman. — Minsain (@Minsainiac) 1 мая 2018 г.

Well Done Scotland: Get set for the North of England booze cruise! Supermarkets buy in extra drink as they prepare for Scots to flock across the border to stock up after it becomes the first country in the world to impose minimum price on alcohol pic.twitter.com/vZVcn06BFf — Byron Calloway (@ByronCalloway1) 1 мая 2018 г.

Glad #Scotland has implemented a Minimum Unit Price for #alcohol.



Alcohol misuse tears families apart. It's linked to #DomesticViolence and such environment causes children to be affected by #MentalIllness.#England should definitely replicate Scotland’s new law.#AlcoholTax — Priyesh Ranmal (@PriyeshKRanmal) 1 мая 2018 г.

⚡️ “Scotland is the first country to set a minimum price on alcohol”

Day one in Scotland.. #comedy https://t.co/bfRJRfkrif pic.twitter.com/B2Mlv4f0Fq — Naldo Mora (@CubanostraMora) 1 мая 2018 г.

What do you propose? Scotland just proposed a minimum price on alcohol to curb it, banning really won't stop the problem. — Mr Boro (@iamMrBoro) 1 мая 2018 г.

Congratulations Scotland, on your massive price increases on alcohol (minimum unit price.)



Expect another massive increase….in the number of hospital admissions from alcoholics drinking hand sanitiser, mouthwash and aftershave!!



👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Adam (@AllAdzUp) 1 мая 2018 г.

Scotland has a massive cultural and social relationship with alcohol and setting a minimum price isn’t tackling the root causes🤷🏻‍♂️ #minimumunitpricing — FG (@FraaserGow) 1 мая 2018 г.

The minimum price on alcohol in Scotland will literally make no difference. Alcoholics will still buy booze regardless of the price (same with people who smoke). All it does is harm the average joe who likes the odd drink, they'll have to pay much more now — Alex Boanas (@AlexBoanas1) 1 мая 2018 г.

I can see Scotland becoming like prohibition era America after this minimum price on alcohol thing — I Dance Like Shota (@IDanceLikeShota) 1 мая 2018 г.

Scotland is now the first country in the world to have a minimum price per unit of Alcohol. Tbf if anywhere needed that, it was Scotland. — Tallulah (@talullahland) 1 мая 2018 г.