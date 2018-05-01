Register
20:45 GMT +301 May 2018
    Bottles of alcoholic beverages are seen for sale in a shop in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 1, 2018

    Twitter Heats Up as Minimum Alcohol Price Law Enforced in Scotland

    Every week, alcohol-related diseases reportedly claim the lives of at least 22 people in Scotland - statistics that are expected to change for the better in the future.

    Legislation on a minimum unit price for alcohol has come into force in Scotland, which has become the first country in the world to introduce such a move. The document was passed in 2012 but challenged by the Scotch Whisky Association at the time.

    The law stipulates that a standard 700 ml 40 percent bottle of whisky cannot be sold for less than £14 ($19.12, about 1,200 rubles), a 750 ml 13 percent bottle of wine – for less than 4.88 pounds ($6.66, about 421 rubles) and two liters of 5 percent cider can only be sold for a minimum of 5 pounds ($6.83, about 431 rubles).

    The Scottish government expressed hope that the new law would help cut consumption and save lives given that alcohol-related illnesses weekly kill at least 22 people in the country, which has the highest death rate as compared to any other part of the United Kingdom, according to statistics.

    Twitter users have meanwhile remained at loggerheads over the new law, with some online users predicting Prohibition-era regulations in Scotland and others doubting that the legislation will prevent "alcoholics from buying booze."

    Hundreds of Angry Estonians Head to Latvia In Search of Alcohol
    Feeling Rusty: Can Alcohol Be Seen as Heavy Addictive Drug?
    US Life Expectancy Rates Drop 2nd Year in Row: Alcohol, Drugs & Suicide Noted
    Russia’s Samara May See Partial Alcohol Ban During 2018 World Cup
    Tags:
    price, alcohol, legislation, government, Scotland
