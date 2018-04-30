S Korean Man Sues Former German Chancellor For Affair With Ex-Wife

Earlier this year, 74-year-old former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and 48-year-old South Korean interpreter Kim So-yeon announced plans to get married.

The ex-husband of the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder's South Korean fiancée has lodged a compensation lawsuit against the 74-year-old for allegedly having had an affair with his ex-wife and breaking up his marriage, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The man, who was not identified, is seeking 100 million won (about 94,000 dollars) for "unbearable mental pain he [Schroeder] caused."

"Our marriage eventually fell apart, and the accused should be held responsible for his action," the man said in a filing to the Seoul Family Court, adding that the two allegedly started dating when both were still married.

In January 2018, Schroeder and 48-year-old South Korean interpreter Kim So-yeon announced that they would get married, in what will be Schroeder's fifth marriage after his split from German journalist and politician Doris Kopf in 2016.