Super Trouper: ABBA Reunites With New Songs After 35-Year Hiatus

The group was dominating the 1970s disco scene with their swanky outfits, kitschy dance routines and popular melodies.

Sweden’s disco group ABBA has announced the release of two new songs as they have joined forces after decades apart.

The group which consists of members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson is known for super hit songs such as "Waterloo," "Dancing Queen," "Mamma Mia" and "Super Trouper."

© REUTERS / Bjorn Lindgren/TT News Agency World Mourns Loss of Top Electronic Music DJ Avicii

The band have not sung together publicly since 1986. So when the announcement came on Friday fans were overjoyed.

“We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did,” the group said in a statement.

The new songs "I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" were recorded last summer, the band's manager Gorel Hanser told the TT news agency.

"It was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!” they added.

Both the songs will be broadcast in December as computerized avatars. They will be produced by NBC and the BBC channels.

"We have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good,” the group added.